Mumbai: 3-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi on Monday; 10 dead, 20-25 trapped in debris

Sep 21, 2020, 01.15 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Its been a tragic morning for Mumbai as a 3-storey building has been collapsed in Mumbai's Bhiwandi. The 3-storey residential building in Bhiwandi which is on the outskirts of the Mumbai collapsed killing atleast 8 people.