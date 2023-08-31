Mumbai: 2-day Opposition meet to chalk out election strategies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
The opposition alliance INDIA will meet in Mumbai for the third time on Thursday and Friday to discuss its tactics for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The alliance will most likely establish a coordination committee, a logo, and panels to develop the alliance's shared minimum strategy. Seat-sharing discussions and the establishment of a secretariat are also on the table to increase cooperation among all member parties. Furthermore, it is expected that more regional groups will join the alliance during the two-day conference.

