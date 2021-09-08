Mullah Hassan to lead Taliban's interim government, Mullah Baradar to be deputy PM

Sep 08, 2021, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban announced the first members of their new Afghanistan government after delaying it twice. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund will lead the government and the group co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be one of the two deputies.
