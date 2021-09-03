Mullah Baradar, Taliban co-founder, to lead new govt in Afghanistan: Report

Sep 03, 2021, 04:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to reports, Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to become the head of the executive council. Earlier, reports claimed that the Taliban's top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada will be 'supreme authority'.
