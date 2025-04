The Chennai Super Kings will take the pitch later in the day today as they take on the Punjab Kings. Chennai has been struggling this season and enters the match on the back of three straight defeats. But the biggest question facing the franchise is the future of MS Dhoni. Along with Chennai, Dhoni has also been pretty poor this season. Although he scored 30 twice, it is the manner in which he's been playing that has drawn the attention of cricketing fans across social media.