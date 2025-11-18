LOGIN
MQ-20 and F-22 Teamed in October, Announced at Dubai Airshow

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 20:23 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 20:23 IST
The U.S. Air Force has revealed a breakthrough test where an F-22 pilot remotely controlled an MQ-20 drone during a simulated mission. Watch tgis report for more on this!

