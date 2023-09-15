Move over Vegas, Dubai is here | The West Asia Post

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Dubai seems to be readying itself to become the gambling destination of West Asia. It has set up a regulatory body for commercial gaming, that many say will soon pave the way for setting up casinos in the gulf nation. Ghadi Francis brings you a report.

