Mount Everest opens for '23 climbing season, Exploring Pt Leo Estate in Australia | WION Wings

Embark on an exhilarating journey across the globe in this episode of WION Wings as we uncover breathtaking destinations, extraordinary events, and remarkable achievements. From the towering heights of Mt Everest's climbing season opening to the sumptuous delights of Pt Leo Estate in Australia, this immersive exploration is bound to ignite your wanderlust. Our first stop is the majestic Mt Everest, which finally opens up for the anticipated climbing season. Witness the indomitable spirit of mountaineers as they conquer the world's highest peak, battling harsh elements and pushing the limits of human endurance. Next, we transport you to Pt Leo Estate in Australia, a picturesque winery renowned for its breathtaking sculpture park set in a scenic landscape of rolling hills. Immerse yourself in the beauty of sprawling vineyards, indulge in delectable culinary experiences, and discover the unique fusion of art and nature. Prepare to be tantalized as we venture to the heart of Paris, where the city's best baguette baker has been crowned. We then jet off to the captivating city of Alexandria in Egypt, where an awe-inspiring sand sculpture festival awaits. Witness master sculptors bring ephemeral art to life, sculpting intricate structures from grains of sand, showcasing their incredible talent and creativity.