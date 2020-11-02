Most crucial moments of 2020 election campaign

Nov 02, 2020, 11.35 PM(IST)
#Election2020 has been the most divisive & unpredictable poll battle in years. The race which started with 28 Democrats against POTUS, has narrowed down to Joe Biden vs Donald Trump. WION reports some pivotal moments of the #PresidentialElection2020
