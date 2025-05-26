LOGIN
Edited By Wion Video Desk
Published: May 26, 2025, 22:32 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 22:32 IST
Moscow Says West Lifting Range Limits On Ukraine Arms 'Quite Dangerous'
Videos May 26, 2025, 22:32 IST

Moscow Says West Lifting Range Limits On Ukraine Arms 'Quite Dangerous'

The Kremlin said that any Western decision to lift range limits on arms delivered to Ukraine would be "dangerous", after Germany announced that Kyiv's allies were no longer imposing restrictions.

Trending Topics

trending videos