Moscow court sends Alexei Navalny to prison for 3.5 years

Feb 03, 2021, 02.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny has been sent to prison for three and a half years. A Moscow court found him guilty of violating the terms of his probation while he was in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack.
