Moscow Counters U.S. Missile Move in Germany with Belarus Nuclear Outpost

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 08:04 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 08:04 IST
Russia has responded to the United States' deployment of missile systems in Germany by establishing a nuclear outpost in Belarus, marking a significant shift in Eastern Europe’s strategic balance.

