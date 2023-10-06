Moscow could exit at atomic test ban: Putin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin ramps up his nuclear rhetoric. During his speech on Thursday at the Annual Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin announced that Russia has successfully carried out the test of a new generation nuclear-powered cruise missile. And further suggested that the country could resume nuclear testing for the first time in more than three decades.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos