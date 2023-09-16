More than half of Indian employees are logging off from work exhausted

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
More than 60% of Indian employees notice their coworkers are stressed out and more than half of them log off of work feeling weary. That's what the latest Asian mental health index states. In addition, the index, created after polling 13,000 workers in 12 Asian countries, notes that over 43% of India's working population is either nervous, depressed, or isolated.

