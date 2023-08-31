More than 50 killed in fire in South Africa's Johannesburg

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
More than 50 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a fire overnight in the central business district of South Africa's biggest city of Johannesburg, the municipal government said on Thursday (August 31). Firefighters and emergency vehicles were on the scene, while bodies lay covered on a street near the site of the deadly blaze, footage from the scene showed.

