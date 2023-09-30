More on the India-Canada diplomatic row

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
Recent developments in the Nijjar killing have strained relationships between India and Canada and are forcing the Western countries to tread carefully. They must avoid alienating India, a rising power, while not abandoning Canada, a NATO member. In this week’s special episode of The India Story Vikram Chandra decodes the escalating diplomatic crisis between India and Canada what effect will this spat have on the rest of the world, particularly the West?

