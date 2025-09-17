Live TV
Moon's Slow-Motion Breakup From Earth: Cosmic Balance Under Threat
Moon's Slow-Motion Breakup From Earth: Cosmic Balance Under Threat
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 17, 2025, 08:21 IST
| Updated:
Sep 17, 2025, 08:21 IST
Moon's Great Escape: A fascinating phenomenon of the Moon’s slow-motion breakup from Earth and how this cosmic event could disrupt the delicate balance of our planet’s natural systems.
