Monster earthquake exposes Putin's secret nuclear base

A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake has reportedly caused significant damage to Russia's Rybachiy nuclear submarine base on the Kamchatka Peninsula. We break down the satellite images from Planet Labs that show a floating pier broken from its moorings. This video explores the geopolitical fallout of this incident, the Kremlin's silence, and what this natural disaster means for Russia's strategic naval power in the Pacific.