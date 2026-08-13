/Monsoon Session washout, opposition & govt trade accusations

Parliament's Monsoon Session has ended on a bitter note, with the Lok Sabha functioning at a dismal 19% productivity and the Rajya Sabha at 39%. Eleven bills were passed in the Lok Sabha without any discussion, while only one, the anti-paper leak bill, got a full debate. The government blamed the Opposition for "running away from discussions," while Congress accused the Centre of avoiding accountability over police action against protesting students. BJP has now directly targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of demanding debate on Amit Shah's statement, then rejecting the government's offer to hold one