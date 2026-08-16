/Monsoon mayhem: 183 dead in Himachal, army personnel missing in Arunachal

India's monsoon devastation continues to mount. In Himachal Pradesh, the death toll has climbed to 183 over 47 days, with 79 lives lost to natural hazards like landslides, falls, and drowning, and losses crossing ₹972 crore. Meanwhile in Arunachal Pradesh, five army personnel have gone missing and three people have been killed as flash floods and landslides batter the northeast. With rain continuing to trigger chaos across multiple states, rescue and relief operations remain a top priority as authorities work to assess the full scale of the destruction.