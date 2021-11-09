LIVE TV
Money laundering case: Bangladesh's former chief justice SK Sinha gets 11 years in prison
Nov 09, 2021, 09:20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Bangladesh's former Chief Justice SK Sinha has been sentenced to imprisonment for 11 years in a graft case. A top court in Dhaka has found him guilty of money laundering and breach of trust in the 467,000 taken from the Farmers Bank.
