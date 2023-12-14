Mohammed Shami speaks up on 'Sajda' celebration controversy

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami had a brilliant ODI World Cup 2023, taking 23 wickets - the highest in the tournament. His performance seems even more exhilarating after the fact that he didn't play in first four games for India. The bowler, however, was trolled despite all of this for going down on his knees during the match against Sri Lanka. The trolls assumed that Shami is doing Sajda and the bowler has now spoken about the incident.