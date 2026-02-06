/Modi’s Malaysia Visit: Trade, Defence, Semiconductors & Zakir Naik Extradition Push

Published: Feb 06, 2026, 16:51 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 16:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to Malaysia focusing on boosting trade, investment, defence and security ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Key agenda items include semiconductor cooperation, defence aircraft and submarine upgrades, ASEAN engagement, and renewed efforts to extradite controversial preacher Zakir Naik. India and Malaysia aim to deepen economic, strategic and people-to-people ties.