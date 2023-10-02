Mission sustainability: Rise of 'Green Skills' in workforce; Why do they matter? | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
India's large and growing population has led to many crucial issues - such as overcrowded cities and environmental pollution. Meanwhile, as companies try to become more an more sustainable, they are putting a premium on green skills but what are they? Watch the video to know.

