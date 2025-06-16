Missile mayhem: War engulfs Israeli cities

Iranian strikes have found their mark. In Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Bat Yam, explosions have ripped through residential areas. The dead lie beneath shattered concrete. Civilians bleed on sidewalks. Vehicles become infernos. Blown-out windows litter the streets as panicked citizens dive into bomb shelters. Sirens wail. Ambulances scream. The war has reached Israeli homes. Despite boasting some of the world’s most sophisticated defences, Israel’s air shield is strained. The Iron Dome, Arrow-2 and Arrow-3, David’s Sling—none of them offer 100% protection.