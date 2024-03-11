Miss World 2024: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova wins 71st Miss World crown

Miss World 2024 winner: The winner of the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant has finally been announced! The event was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant made a grand return to India after a gap of nearly 28 years. The much-anticipated grand finale was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai with Karan Johar taking the hosting duties for the night. Watch to know more!