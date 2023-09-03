Miss World 2023: Karolina Bielawska shares why India is the best country to host the 71st edition

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant, will be held in India's Kashmir. In an exclusive chat with WION's Zeba Khan, Karolina Bielawska, Julia Morley and Sini Shetty share how they are preparing for the big day.

