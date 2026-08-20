/Miss South Africa Finalist Chidimma Adetshina Faces Deportation Battle In Court

Former Miss South Africa finalist and former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is facing a deportation battle in South Africa, with her case now postponed until February 2027. Adetshina has maintained that she was born in South Africa and says she has been unfairly targeted. She argues that she applied for citizenship through legal channels and has challenged the decision by South African authorities. South Africa’s Home Affairs authorities dispute her legal status. Her identity documents were stripped in 2024 after authorities alleged that her mother had committed identity fraud to obtain South African nationality. Adetshina was subsequently declared an undesirable or prohibited person. She was arrested in June 2026 after allegedly re-entering South Africa illegally and was later released with a warning. The latest court proceedings took place in Cape Town, where anti-immigration protesters gathered demanding that she leave the country. The court has ordered her to remain at her current address and report regularly to an immigration officer while the legal challenge continues.