Minneapolis: Activists demand police reforms, ask 'one year of Floyd's death, what has changed?'

May 24, 2021, 09:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Members of George Floyd's family, and others who lost loved ones in police encounters, join the crowd for a march in Minneapolis, which was one of the series of events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death.
