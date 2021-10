The heart of the milky way galaxy, also known as the galactic centre is emitting some 'unusual radio waves'. Extraordinary signals that are unlike anything known to mankind have been discovered by a team of scientists at the university of Sydney. The scientists say these signals are beyond their understanding. That they're not coming from a star or a planet. But from a new kind of celestial object. The story is truly puzzling. The question is, could this be a new sign of life in outer space?