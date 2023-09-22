Military exemption for successful South Korean gamers reignites debate

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Powerhouse K-Pop group BTS did not receive one, however famous player Son Heung-min did: For the first time, eSports competitors can qualify for one of South Korea's few exemptions from mandatory military duty. Men from South Korea are free from serving in the military for the required 18 months if they win a gold medal in any event at the Asian Games, which begin on Saturday in Hangzhou. The fact that eSports is a medal event this year provides a double incentive for South Korea's top athletes, including team captain Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok.

