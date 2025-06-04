Mike Johnson Says Trump 'not Delighted' With Musk’s Shift On Tax Cut & Spending Priorities

Days after leaving the White House, Elon Musk slammed the Trump-backed spending bill. In a fiery series of posts on X, Musk called it a “disgusting abomination”. The bill was cleared by House in May with support from nearly all Republican lawmakers. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Musk’s opinion won’t change the President’s views.