AI is everywhere. It's in our smartphones, computers, and even used by big corporations and governments. From everyday work life when writing an email or doing homework, AI comes in handy. It is also helping in more complex jobs like diagnosing diseases, accelerating drug development, and even on the battlefield. It is helping to identify and destroy enemy targets. Around 300 million people worldwide use AI today, and that number is set to soar to 739 million by the year 2030. Like the advent of machines and computers, AI promised to revolutionize our lives, making work faster, simpler, and more efficient. But at what cost?