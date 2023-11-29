Microsoft faces EU grilling over office & teams integration

Microsoft finds itself in the crosshairs of European antitrust regulators. This move followed an investigation by the European Commission into the bundling of offices and teams, triggered by a 2020 complaint from Slack, a rival workspace messaging app. Antitrust regulators are now taking a closer look, utilizing a questionnaire to gather insights from Microsoft's competitors. The questionnaire seeks feedback on various aspects, including how competitors' services could operate alongside Microsoft's, pricing comparisons with and without teams and eligibility criteria.