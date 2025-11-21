LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /MI5 Officers to Commons Speaker: Can Handle Risks From China

MI5 Officers to Commons Speaker: Can Handle Risks From China

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 22:38 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 22:38 IST
MI5 Officers to Commons Speaker: Can Handle Risks From China
The UK Government faces a high-stakes decision Whether to approve China’s proposed mega embassy in London, Despite concerns over espionage and national security. Watch this story to find out more.

Trending Topics

trending videos