Mexico’s non-human "Alien-like” being fake? | Can ufologist Jaime Maussan be trusted?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Two alleged ‘alien corpses’ were displayed during a public hearing of the Mexico Congress. These specimens were found in diatom (algae) mines and were later fossilised. Contrary to some beliefs, they were not beings recovered from a UFO crash.

