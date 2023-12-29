Mexico & US agree to keep borders open | Crossings for Railway, bridge open | World News | WION
Top Biden administration officials huddled with Mexico’s president in urgent talks Wednesday to slow the record pace of illegal crossings at the U.S. southern border, just as congressional negotiators raced to reach a deal to tighten America’s immigration laws. Mexican President discusses border issue with top U.S. officials. U.S. has agreed to keep legal border crossings open. Watch the video to know more!