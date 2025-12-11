LOGIN
Mexico Raises Tariffs to 50% on Imports From Countries Without Trade Deals

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 19:04 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 19:04 IST
Mexico has raised tariffs up to 50% on a range of Asian imports and goods from countries without a trade deal. The move aims to protect domestic industries and reshape the country’s trade policies.

