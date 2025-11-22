LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Mexico City: Thousands Protests Against Rising Crime & Corruption

Mexico City: Thousands Protests Against Rising Crime & Corruption

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 12:08 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 12:08 IST
Mexico City: Thousands Protests Against Rising Crime & Corruption
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Mexico City to voice their frustration over rising crime rates and widespread corruption.

Trending Topics

trending videos