Mexican UFO expert conducts x-rays on 'non-human' beings presented at Congress

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
The first study was a computerised tomography, the second study was a simple X-ray, and the third was a fluoroscopy study. In the three studies, we tried to see the structure of the skeleton of these bodies, and we were able to determine that it does indeed belong to a single skeleton, not assembled, not assembled, in one piece.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos