Mexican Netflix street vendor star 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage

Apr 14, 2021, 02.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After Mexico City's 'Lady Tacos de Canasta,' a street vendor featured in a Netflix series, stood up to police who she said harassed her on the street, she decided to take her fight for worker and LGBT rights to a bigger stage.
Read in App