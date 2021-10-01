Mexican Envoy Federico Salas: Jaishankar's visit shows commitment to enhance relations

The Mexican Envoy to India Federico Salas has lauded External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar's visit to his country, calling it a "signal of commitment" by New Delhi. During the visit, EAM participated in the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence & engaged with the top leadership. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Salas said,"we need to build up, recuperate the momentum that was lost due to pandemic". Mexico is India’s second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22. At the G20, Envoy Salas explained that his country has given a proposal under which "all the vaccines certified by WHO should be given equal acceptance by all" countries.