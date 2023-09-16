Mexican drug lord Guzman extradited to United States

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Ovidio Guzman, a son of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was extradited to the United States on Friday to face fentanyl trafficking charges, in a boost for the Biden administration's push to curb the spread of the deadly opioid.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos