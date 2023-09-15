Mexican authorities find 350 migrants traveling inside trailer

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Three hundred and fifty migrants were found crammed and dehydrated in the back of a trailer in southeastern Mexico on Thursday (September 14), according to the country's National Migration Institute (INM). The discovery was made at a toll booth in southern Cosamaloapan, Veracruz, where INM personnel and security officers heard cries and knocking at the back of the unit when they found the migrants.

