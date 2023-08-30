Meta takes down China's 'spamouflage' campaign running since 2018

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
7,704 Facebook accounts, 954 Facebook pages, 15 Facebook groups and 15 Instagram accounts - these are the number of pages and profiles that Meta has removed from its platform. Meta has revealed that a large number of fake accounts were used to promote pro-China propaganda.

