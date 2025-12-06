LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Meta starts blocking teens in Australia under social media ban

Meta starts blocking teens in Australia under social media ban

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 23:49 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 23:49 IST
Meta starts blocking teens in Australia under social media ban
Tech giant Meta has begun removing minors below 16 years of age in Australia from its platforms Instagram, Threads and Facebook ahead of the country’s world-first youth social media ban.

Trending Topics

trending videos