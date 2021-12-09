Meta poses threat to mental health? Will Mark Zuckerberg come clean?

Dec 09, 2021, 03:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 300 Scientists & researchers have written an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg. They want the Meta CEO to open the company's doors to independent investigators. They want Facebook to clarify how its posts impact the mental health of teens.
