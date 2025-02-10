World Business Watch Meta layoffs surge as AI hiring speeds up Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 10 Feb 2025 10:30 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Meta platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, is set to lay off thousands of employees starting February 10, marking another wave of job cuts in the tech industry. Meta layoffs surge as AI hiring speeds up Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 10 Feb 2025 10:30 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article