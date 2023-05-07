Met Gala`s India connect: Kerala artisans weave magic into Met Gala`s red carpet

From Dior coming to India to pay tribute to the country's artisans to Indian designers showcasing their work at the prestigious Paris haut couture week, India has been making its presence felt in the fashion world like never before. This year, a number of Indian celebrities also made heads turn at the met gala, but what many people don't know is that iconic red carpet that stars like priyanka chopra jonas and alia bhatt walked on, was also made in India.