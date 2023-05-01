Met Gala 2023: Hollywood's glamours event is back, who are the celebs attending Met Gala?

Hollywood's glamours event Met Gala 2023 is back. Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, will attend the gala together with other famous people and A-list stars to honour his legacy. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." According to Choupette's agent and proprietor of My Pet Agency, Lucas Berullier, "She received the invitation." It's a celebration of Karl's legacy, and Choupette is undoubtedly a key component of that heritage, he explained.